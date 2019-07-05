Congress slams Union Budget 2019, says it is ‘old wine in a new bottle’

Many opposition leaders have slammed the Union Budget 2019 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's in Lok Sabha today.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Chowdhary said the budget was a reiteration of the BJP's election promises to the public and offered "nothing new". The Union Budget 2019-20 did not propose any plans for job creation and failed to address the farm crisis.

“Nothing new, repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the budget is old wine in a new bottle. Nothing new, no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives,” he added.

However, Congress leader Milind Deora's reaction to the budget was mixed. He appreciated some aspects such as the proposition to levy TDS of 2 percent on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 1 crore from bank accounts and liberalising India's Foreign Direct Investment. However, he was unhappy that the government did little to boost consumer spending in the new budget.

Joining the wave of criticism, Congress MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted that the budget was "directionless" and "lacklustre". He added that the budget is "zero" in helping economic revival and rural growth.