Economy
Congress slams Union Budget 2019, says it is ‘old wine in a new bottle’
Updated : July 05, 2019 04:11 PM IST
The budget is ‘directionless’ and ‘lacklustre’, says Congress MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala.
According to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, it is a repetition of old promises.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more