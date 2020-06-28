Economy Congestion for Chinese imports worsens; Indian imports into China face delays Updated : June 28, 2020 07:26 PM IST Following "unofficial" orders at commissionerates across the country to withhold China-origin consignments for a 100 percent examination, shipments continue to be stuck at sea for the seventh day. Meanwhile, Indian imports into China are also facing delays. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply