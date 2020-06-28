  • SENSEX
Congestion for Chinese imports worsens; Indian imports into China face delays

Updated : June 28, 2020 07:26 PM IST

Following "unofficial" orders at commissionerates across the country to withhold China-origin consignments for a 100 percent examination, shipments continue to be stuck at sea for the seventh day.
Meanwhile, Indian imports into China are also facing delays.
