By Nishtha Pandey

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has laid out a plan to help India achieve high-income status by 2047 through sector- and region-specific policies in the "Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100", released on Tuesday.

The roadmap is based on a framework developed by Harvard Business School Professor Michael E Porter. The approach puts forth the idea of productivity as a driver of sustained prosperity.

“If India’s development trajectory has to emerge faster, higher, and stronger, both government policies and the enterprises and markets functioning in the environment set by the former are of great significance,” said EAC-PM Chairman Debroy.

He mentioned that the report recommends what India should accomplish in 25 years by the time we reach a per capita income of $10,000 in 2047, falling into the higher income bracket.

One of the major challenges that India faces towards achieving its goal of falling into the higher income bracket, according to the roadmap presented by Harvard Business School’s Dr Christian Ketels, is the job challenge.

“If we look at demographics, there are almost 10 million new labour force entrants coming every year, but job opportunities have been declining,” said Ketels.

The roadmap also lists ways to tackle the job challenge. But we will explain that later. Let's look at the problems first.

The job challenge

According to data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), unemployment in India stood at 8.1 percent in February 2022. As per the report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), India in 2020 had 900 million people of working age and will add more than 100 million by 2030, which means an average increase of 10 million people every year.

According to data by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation , the labour force participation rate- measures the number of persons aged 15 and over who are employed and unemployed- in India stood at 47.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and has either remained stagnant or declined further since July 2019.

Apart from that, the competitiveness report also mentioned that the jobs that exist are, to a very large degree, informal and irregular. This is a challenge because such jobs do not provide the opportunities to build human capital and enhance performance over time. They also provide lower incentives to invest in physical and other assets that would drive higher productivity.

Decreasing female labour force

Another challenge that India faces is the number of women in the workforce. The all-India female labour force participation rate (LFPR) in usual status has increased from 2.3 percent in 2021 to 25.1 percent as compared to 22.8 percent a year ago, mentioned the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) annual report for July 2020-June 2021 released in June.

Despite the increase, the number is still much less than in higher-income countries. Data by the World Bank shows that the female labour participation rate in India has fallen by nearly 30 percent in the last 20 years.

“This pattern is not unusual in South Asia, but India stands out for the extent of the challenge that exists. This is not the sole reason for India’s overall low labour force participation; much of the recent drop occurred among working-age males. But it is an important one, and in other countries, rising female participation has been a key driver of growth,” said Ketels.

According to a recent study by Bloomberg, if India successfully closes the employment gap between men and women, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) can increase by 2050 to approximately $6 trillion.

“Only 17 percent of the GDP in India is contributed by women-which is alarming, given that Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education for women has surpassed women,” said Monisha Banerjee, CEO of Anudip Foundation.

She added that responsibility for unpaid care work — all unpaid labour provided within households for the members — lack of access to mobility for women, and economic factors are reasons that restrict women from having more participation in the workforce.

What can be done to tackle the challenge?

Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100 report suggests the ‘4S’ model for India to overcome its challenges and move towards becoming a higher-income country. The model includes social, solid, sustainable and shared growth.

“India needs to focus on creating competitive jobs for those outside the active labour market. Jobs that provide pathways to higher productivity enable individuals to earn their livelihoods and become self-reliant,” said Ketels.

“The immediate priority is identifying sectors that can provide entry-level opportunities for those currently outside the active labour force, particularly low-skilled workers and women. Within these sectors, there needs to be a focus on policy actions that can enable growth to create new jobs and upgrading to create better jobs,” he said.

The report also mentions that India should focus on creating competitive jobs as competitive jobs earn their wages in the marketplace, support employees' livelihood, and provide opportunities for developing capabilities and productivity over time.

To tackle the issues of female labour , the report suggests India work on having better social policies. With that, Banerjee mentioned that for better female labour force participation, India needs to provide women with digital literacy, a flexible corporate ecosystem for women to manage unpaid care work and paid labour, societal and cultural changes and strong promotion of rural entrepreneurship.

