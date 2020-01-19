#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Compensate customers for late arrival of freight trains, says Piyush Goyal

Updated : January 19, 2020 05:20 PM IST

He also said that the Indian Railways should run freight trains in convoys for maximum utilisation of railroads and increasing the average speed of freight trains.
Compensate customers for late arrival of freight trains, says Piyush Goyal
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

China's economy slumps to 6.1% in 2019; lowest in 29 years

China's economy slumps to 6.1% in 2019; lowest in 29 years

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Fresh death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am: Delhi court

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Reliance Jio net profit jumps 62.5% to Rs 1,350 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV