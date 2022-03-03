Companies should tap consumers with Made in India tags: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon companies to sell their products with a ‘made in India’ branding so as to connect with more and more Indians.

“Companies making their products in India should say so when advertising. People should know the products were made in India,” Modi said, underlining he didn’t want a vast nation like India to just remain as a market. “Many people now want to be conscious of only buying made in India products and companies should come forward and encash that.”

“The government and the private industry can sit together and frame regulations on common branding,” the PM said at a post-Budget webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’. The webinar was organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with the ministry of commerce and industry.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war’s effect on supply chains and pandemic-led destruction of supply chains, Modi said it was more important now than ever to focus on strengthening Indian manufacturing.

He took the example of semiconductors and said India had no other way rather than becoming independent in manufacturing chips. He also called upon the automobile and pharmaceuticals industries to take lead in making electric vehicles and medical equipment in India.

The world, Modi said, was taking note of India’s manufacturing, which is 15 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). He said there were “infinite possibilities for those wanting to explore making in India”.

He said there were two ways of going about ensuring robustness to Indian manufacturing – to see what to make that can be exported and to see what to make to minimise imports. He repeated a Red Fort slogan of his on “zero defect, zero effect”, advising products made in India should be top-notch.

Budget 2022 has laid down a roadmap for India@100 with manufacturing as one of the key drivers of growth and employment generation. In the meeting, an action plan for monitoring framework and effective implementation of growth reforms in areas of manufacturing, exports and MSMEs was finalised. Ways for realising India’s trillion-dollar exports goal was also discussed.