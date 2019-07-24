#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Home Economy
Economy

Community farming in Goa emerges as a tool against land conversion

Updated : July 24, 2019 04:03 PM IST

Many villagers in Goa have banded together to revive rice cultivation through collective mechanised sowing and transplanting. The success in several villages has now become a catalyst for others, particularly for those who want to resist real estate development.
The acreage under paddy cultivation has fallen significantly over the years in Goa. The fallow fields have become prime targets of land sharks for building construction. Local communities are resisting this.
For the grassroots co-operative rice farming movement to take root in the state, Goa needs many more service providers for mechanised seeding and transplanting.
cnbc two logos
