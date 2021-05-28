Commodity price inflation unlikely to hurt Indian economy till energy prices remain contained Updated : May 28, 2021 16:00:31 IST Steel has crossed $1,000/tonne for the first time earlier this month and has doubled from levels seen in early CY20. The impact of rising commodity prices on the Indian economy is in three different ways – inflation, foreign trade, and investments. Published : May 28, 2021 04:00 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply