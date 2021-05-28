Commodity price inflation unlikely to hurt Indian economy till energy prices remain contained

Global commodity prices have increased sharply in CY2021. However, the price surge is uneven across different commodities. The prices of agri commodities and base metals have risen much faster than those of fuel and precious metals.

Steel has crossed $1,000/tonne for the first time earlier this month and has doubled from levels seen in early CY20. Prices of base metals, such as aluminum, zinc, nickel, and lead, have also risen significantly.

This surge is led by supply constraints, better-than-expected global demand recovery, and ample liquidity in the system. The impact of rising commodity prices on the Indian economy is in three different ways – inflation, foreign trade, and investments.

Also read: High commodity prices: Metal companies to benefit; auto, consumer durables to suffer

The recent rally in commodities may hurt investment growth in the country, while inflation and foreign trade may remain largely unaffected, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report.

"Though commodities account for as much as a third of the CPI basket and more than two-fifth of WPI basket, the former is unlikely to be affected by the recent surge in global commodities, while WPI is likely to be adversely affected," the report said.

While India is a large importer of precious metals and energy commodities, it runs a net surplus in agricultural commodities and a very small deficit in base metals. So, its external trade is unlikely to be adversely affected by the rally in commodity prices, the report added.

Meanwhile, due to higher usage of base metals, input costs in construction will certainly go up. Construction activity accounts for more than half of all investments in the country and steel is one of the most important inputs in basic construction materials.

Also read: Expert View: Can China deflate commodity rally?

Further, considering the fierce second COVID-19 wave in India, the producers may be able to pass on only a portion of higher input costs to customers and will be forced to absorb a part of the higher costs in their margins.

The construction activity by the government is also expected also be affected due to higher input costs.