Commercial LPG gas cylinders prices slashed by nearly Rs 100 | Check new rates here

As per the new rates, the retail sale price of commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,680 in Delhi, sources told news agency ANI.
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slashed the prices of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 99.75 starting Tuesday, August 1. As per the new rates, the retail sale price of commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,680 in Delhi, sources told news agency ANI. Meanwhile, there's no change in domestic LPG prices.
Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs 99.75 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,680 from today: SourcesNo change…— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023
On July 4, the commercial LPG gas cylinders prices were hiked by Rs 7 in Delhi. However, it was unchanged in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, as compared to the prices revised on July 1.
Previous Price of 19 Kg IndaneGas
|Month
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|04-Jul-23
|1780
|1895.5
|1733.5
|1945
|01-Jul-23
|1773
|1895.5
|1733.5
|1945
|01-Jun-23
|1773
|1875.5
|1725
|1937
|01-May-23
|1856.5
|1960.5
|1808.5
|2021.5
Earlier in the day, Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) increased prices of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for the second month in a row. The ATF prices in Delhi surged by Rs 7,728 per kilo-litre to Rs 98,508.26 per kilo-litre, while in Mumbai, it has mounted to Rs 92,124.13 per kilo-litre.
The new rates were enforced on the day the Ministry of Finance increased the Windfall tax on crude petroleum. However, the windfall tax on petrol and ATF remains Nil, a notification by the ministry said. A windfall tax is a higher tax levied by the government on specific industries when they experience unexpected and above-average profits.
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 9:30 AM IST
