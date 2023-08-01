Commercial LPG gas cylinders prices slashed by nearly Rs 100 | Check new rates here

As per the new rates, the retail sale price of commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,680 in Delhi, sources told news agency ANI.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) slashed the prices of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 99.75 starting Tuesday, August 1. As per the new rates, the retail sale price of commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,680 in Delhi, sources told news agency ANI. Meanwhile, there's no change in domestic LPG prices.

On July 4, the commercial LPG gas cylinders prices were hiked by Rs 7 in Delhi. However, it was unchanged in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, as compared to the prices revised on July 1.

On July 4, the commercial LPG gas cylinders prices were hiked by Rs 7 in Delhi. However, it was unchanged in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, as compared to the prices revised on July 1.

Previous Price of 19 Kg IndaneGas

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai 04-Jul-23 1780 1895.5 1733.5 1945 01-Jul-23 1773 1895.5 1733.5 1945 01-Jun-23 1773 1875.5 1725 1937 01-May-23 1856.5 1960.5 1808.5 2021.5

Earlier in the day, Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) increased prices of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for the second month in a row . The ATF prices in Delhi surged by Rs 7,728 per kilo-litre to Rs 98,508.26 per kilo-litre, while in Mumbai, it has mounted to Rs 92,124.13 per kilo-litre.