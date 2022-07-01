LPG price slashed, check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

The price of commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 198 in Delhi with effect from Friday, state-owned retailers said.

A 19-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,021 in the national capital. The price was cut by Rs 182 in Kolkata, Rs 190.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 187 in Chennai.

The move comes a month after commercial LPG cylinder prices were slashed by Rs 135 on June 1.

However, there is no change in the price of a 14.2 kg cooking LPG cylinder. It is available at the same rate as on May 19. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder was hiked to Rs 1,003 in Delhi last month — the second consecutive increase in one month.

LPG rates vary from city to city and are reviewed on a monthly basis. Any changes in prices are implemented from the first day of each month.