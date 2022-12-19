Homeeconomy news

Commercial coal mine auction: Govt extends bidding deadline

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 19, 2022

The due date for submission of online and offline bids for the sixth round and second attempt of the fifth round of commercial coal mine auctions was December 30, 2022. It has been extended to January 13, 2023.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
