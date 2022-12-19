Commercial coal mine auction: Govt extends bidding deadline

The due date for submission of online and offline bids for the sixth round and second attempt of the fifth round of commercial coal mine auctions was December 30, 2022. It has been extended to January 13, 2023.

The Union Coal Ministry on Monday, December 19, said it has extended the bid due date for the ongoing commercial coal mine auction to January 13, 2023, from December 30, 2022. The due date for submission of online and offline bids for the sixth round and second attempt of the fifth round of commercial coal mine auctions was December 30, 2022.

The extension was granted after the Coal Ministry received multiple requests during conclaves and also in writing at the office of the nominated authority.

Recently, the Coal Ministry has organised Investor’s Conclaves in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Indore to a rousing reception. The coal mines to be auctioned at the sixth round are fully-explored and partially-explored coking and non-coking mines, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The revised auction schedule has been uploaded on the MSTC portal and prospective bidders are advised to adhere to the timelines provided in the revised schedule for bid submission.