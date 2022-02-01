Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50

The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been slashed by Rs 91.50 per cylinder. As a result, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1907.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost Rs 1,960. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate will stand at Rs 2,086, while in Chennai, a 19-kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,143.

In December 2021, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 100.50 and in November, the price was increased by Rs 266 per cylinder.

The price of domestic LPG cylinder, however, were kept unchanged.

The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 899.50 per cylinder. The price of an LPG cylinder in Kolkata is Rs 926, in Mumbai Rs 899.50. Its price in Chennai is Rs 915.50.

Generally, state-owned oil companies change the price of gas cylinders (LPG Price) on the first and fifteenth of every month.

The price of an LPG gas cylinder is calculated based on the import parity price (IPP). On top of that, there are in-country prices such as GST, excise duty, freight charges.