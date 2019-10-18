Business
Commerce Ministry to work on plug-and-play industrial infrastructure mechanism
Updated : October 18, 2019 08:20 PM IST
To attract foreign investors, a single-window mechanism encompassing all pre- and post-government clearances including labour and environment would be established.
The move comes at a time when many foreign investors bypassed Indian shores to set up facilities in South Asian nations.
