Commerce Ministry to work on plug-and-play industrial infrastructure mechanism

The commerce and industry ministry will come out with a plug-and-play strategy to facilitate investments into industrial zones. The move comes at a time when many foreign investors bypassed Indian shores to set up facilities in South Asian nations which are perceived to have better facilities and policy regime for enterprises.

According to government sources, the strategy will be worked out through joint efforts led by DPIIT with active participation from Department of Commerce and Department of Revenue, among others.

To attract foreign investors, a single-window mechanism encompassing all pre- and post-government clearances including labour and environment would be established.

The second set of measures will be to set up physical plug and infrastructure backed by logistics for special industrial areas in inland and coastal zones, sources added. To achieve this, leather, gems and jewellery, and textile-based parks will be given immediate priority.

The third part will be to recast the SEZ norms by implementing measures recommended by the Baba Kalyani Panel. This would involve pruning rigid norms for sale of SEZ goods in domestic tariff areas. The recommendations of the panel have already been sent to CBIC for perusal.