Commerce Minister Goyal: FTA off the table, 'much bigger ambitions' for India-US trade

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and his American counterpart Trade Representative Katherine Tai concluded the two-day U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

The two countries launched a new TPF Working Group on Resilient Trade. This new working group will enable officials to deepen bilateral dialogue on a range of issues that can enhance the resiliency and sustainability of the trade relationship so that it is better able to withstand current and future global challenges, said a joint statement.

The trade policy forum this year was particularly meaningful as the two sides expressed an intent to work together to resolve outstanding trade issues which require convergence such as visa delays and the revoking of India’s trade benefits under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program in 2019. It helps forge robust bilateral trade ties and enhances the bilateral economic relationship to benefit working people in both countries. Both Goyal and Tai appreciated that bilateral trade in goods and services continued to rise rapidly and reached about $160 billion in 2021.

While on his official visit to the United States, Goyal also delivered remarks at Nasdaq and spoke with several industry leaders such as Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach and Blackstone CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman.

Here are some highlights on what Goyal discussed at the India-U.S. Trade Policy Forum 2023:

No mini trade deal

The Modi government and the Biden administration are "thinking big" in terms of their trade and commerce relationship, Goyal said on Wednesday as he ruled out the previously talked about mini trade deal or a free trade agreement (FTA) and noted that restoration of GSP is not a priority for New Delhi.

The previous Trump administration revoked the GSP from India which allows eligible developing countries to export duty-free goods to the US.

It is during the previous administration as well that the two countries were on the verge of a mini trade deal, which has now been kicked out of the table. The Biden administration is also not in favour of a free trade agreement which businesses from either side are now talking about.

"I think in terms of GSP, I have not heard any significant clamour from the Indian industry. To focus our energies on the GSP issue, I have raised it today with my counterparts," Goyal said.

"It's an issue, which is probably something that the Congress will have to take a call on. But it's not something which has been high on our priority lists or something on which we spend a lot of time to discuss, it was discussed, but more in passing," he said.

"I have placed on record our requests that GSP should be restored. But I can assure you the trade between the two countries continues to expand very rapidly. I do not think that GSP withdrawal has been to the detriment of our growing trade ties," the minister said in response to a question.

Responding to another question on the mini trade deal, Goyal said "it was too mini" to really merit any great effort on both sides. "We have even forgotten most of those issues. We are looking at much, much bigger ambitions in our trade with the US."

"While of course, we are doing free trade deals, we've concluded and entered into force free trade deals with Australia and the UAE. We are in active dialogue with the UK, Canada with Israel, and the EU. The United States is currently not looking at any free trade deals with any country whatsoever, as a matter of their political policy," the minister said when asked about the prospects of a free trade deal.

"The FTA is not on the table," he asserted.

"Rather than that, we are focusing on greater market access. We are focusing on ease of doing business between the two countries, you're looking at, bilaterally, a much larger footprint between the two countries, for trade, investment and business. And therefore, the small mini trade deals have lost relevance today," Goyal said.

Visa delays

India discussed with the US the inordinate delays in issuance of business visas to the people from India, and there has been a good resonance of it by the Americans, Goyal said.

"We found very good resonance to our request that issuance of business visas which is taking a long time back home in India is an area which needs to be expedited so that business persons interested on both sides — the US businesses and Indian businesses — need to have faster processing of business reasons, so that trade and investment and business does not suffer," he told reporters.

India, Goyal said, has made the request to the US that they may speed up the issuance of regular business visas when people come in for short trips to pursue their trade and business interests.

"We are delighted that the movement of professional and skilled workers, students, investors, business travellers, all are expanding between the two countries. That has helped increase our bilateral relations," he noted.

"We are grateful that the US was able to process the student visas on an expedited basis so that in the post COVID-19 scenario, our students could come to the US to pursue their studies in the fall of 2022 semester. We are now requesting them to see how we can resolve the movement of business persons on short term stays to the US," Goyal said.

TPF deliverables

Responding to a question, Goyal disagreed that TPF has not been productive in terms of deliverables.

"I don't think so. There are market access issues which don't come into the TPF in terms of the detailing. Both Katherine Tai and I decided that we should leave those details for the officials to work on and continuously expand," he said.

Goyal said they both agreed to move beyond the one-is-to-one issue like India will open table grapes for them and the US will open up their country for Indian mangoes. "That was the level of discussions and that many trade deals that were once upon a time and massaged or in earlier engagements," he said.

"Katherine Tai and I decided that this is not the age and day where we will be looking at literally, that I give you one item you give me one item and we square off issues. I think we both agreed that we should look at the big picture. We should look at what's good for both countries. And at the ministerial level, we set the context in with them, the official should find that day to day solutions," he said.

"We discussed and decided that let's move out of this one is to one ratio based outcomes and look at the big picture. For example, on the big picture when we discussed semiconductor manufacturing, we are looking at a much deeper engagement with the US on semiconductor manufacturing," the minister said.

Several American companies are looking at the big Indian opportunity on defense production, making it competitive, giving an opportunity to tap into the large Indian market, where they are encouraged to make India products and they feel comfortable working with India.

"Because unlike other countries, we do not steal technology. We allow you to maintain the sanctity of your technology. We allow you to keep your technology with you. We don't demand technology transfer," he asserted.

Shrimp trade

India and the United States are developing a mechanism for Indian fishermen to export shrimp for American consumers, Goyal told reporters on Wednesday after the conference.

"We had discussions for restarting the wild-caught shrimp exports from India to the US," he said.

This was an area that was banned by the U.S. because of concerns about turtles in the areas where wild-caught shrimp was being fished in India, he said.

"A turtle excluder device has been designed with the technical support of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from the US, and that design has been accepted now between the two countries as a collaborative effort between India and the United States,” he said.

The device is now being taken up for trials. The trials of that machine, he said, will ensure that the turtle excluder device will minimize the impact of fishing on the sea turtle population.

"We hope that these trials in India will complete in the coming few months, so that wild caught shrimp can once again be exported from India to the US. It was a product of good acceptance in the US market, good taste and has good potential for trade between the two countries," Goyal said.

G20 Presidency

The next G20 summit presents a "great opportunity" for India to showcase many of its strengths and provide leadership to several challenges the world is facing, Goyal said.

"The G20 is going to be a very exciting opportunity for India to provide leadership to many of the challenges before the world. It is going to be a great opportunity for us to showcase the many strengths of India," he told reporters.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

In an article that appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website, Prime Minister Modi said India’s G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just its G20 partners, but also its fellow travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard.

Goyal said Modi is considered as one of the "tallest leaders" of the world and believes in actions and solutions.

"If you recall, when Vice President Al Gore had come out with the inconvenient truth, Prime Minister Modi had come out with his own treatise on convenient action, because he's a person who believes in action. All his life, he has been a person who believed in solutions," he said.

About the TPF

The TPF had five focus groups — agriculture, investment, innovation and creativity (intellectual property rights), services and tariff and non-tariff barriers.

The 12th TPF meeting was held on November 23, 2021, after a gap of four years.

The meeting was deferred earlier in November last year due to local elections in both countries. In last year's meeting, India had asked for the restoration of GSP benefits to Indian exporters on which the US side had stated that this could be considered.

With agency inputs.