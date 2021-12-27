COLUMN: Gig workers, Millennials, Gen Z – it is a GEMZ world out there

With youngsters (millennials & Gen Z) making up the majority of the Indian population, there is a need to observe closely and understand how their digital lives, habits and interpersonal relationships are bringing noticeable shifts in the norms of society and culture.
To me, the Gig Economy, Millennials & Gen-Z (GEMZ) are the true gems of this century. It is an exciting time to be alive, and to see opportunities around us.
It is just that the GEMZ are in a somewhat similar situation of not being fully understood, yet much discussed and debated and mostly neglected or worse off being written off, as “those youngsters”.
For they are important to be included in our policy discussions and narratives, as they represent our future. And they are the future ! Some trends to learn from and to track as they evolve as well as shape societal narratives.
Gig economy
Relationships
Asset ownership
Digital and cognitive correlation
Web 3.0
Democratic leadership
Legacy is important, but not history
Belief in self, to point of sounding arrogance
Sounds rebellious, but with a cause
Pin code of their origin does not determine the code of success
—The author, Srinath Sridharan, Corporate Advisor and Independent markets commentator. Views expressed are personal
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)