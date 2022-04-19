Coal shortage not singularly responsible for power crunch in 12 states: Haryana power secy

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), on Monday, warned of acute power shortages that could be faced by 12 states in the country due to a low inventory of coal. To understand the extent of problems in the states and the way forward, CNBC-TV18 spoke to PK Das, Additional Chief Secretary - Power, Haryana, and Sabyasachi Majumdar, Sr VP & Group Head, ICRA.

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), on Monday, sent alarm bells ringing when it warned of acute power shortages that may be faced by 12 states in the country due to a low inventory of coal. The power industry is also grappling with demand, as it has risen by 9 percent on the back of the opening up of the economy and the ongoing heat wave.

To understand the extent of the problems faced by the states and the way forward, CNBC-TV18 spoke to PK Das, Additional Chief Secretary - Power, Haryana, and Sabyasachi Majumdar, Sr VP & Group Head, ICRA.

Das believes coal cannot be singularly blamed for the current power crunch.

He said, "The supply situation is about 14.50 crore units per day and we are only making a cut of about 3 to 4 percent. So the extent of a power cut is not that much if you look at absolute numbers. This is not because of the coal inventory. We have some short-term power purchases, which are kicking in very shortly; I think it will be taken care of."

He mentioned that he does not intend to use power cuts as an extensive option. He cited that the state (Haryana) will instead purchase imported coal, albeit at a higher price.

"Choice is between imposing power cuts and taking costly power. Haryana being a state which is dependent on power for both agriculture as well as for industry, we do not intend to use power cut as an extensive option. We will take the call on imported coal and probably pay a little higher price," said Das.

On pass-throughs, he said that it is yet to be agreed upon. He expects to reach final negotiations with independent power producers (IPP) by the end of this week.

“It will be difficult to speculate as to what would be the extent of pass-through and how it could be adjusted. The negotiations are on,” Das mentioned.

Meanwhile, Majumdar of ICRA, highlighted that power shortages could be to the tune of 3-4 percent in around 10-12 states. He highlighted that the western and southern parts of the country could experience power shortages.

"On a gross basis, the power shortage is only about 1.50 percent or so. But it is unevenly spread throughout the country. So, there are certain states, basically in the southern part, western and also the central part of the country, as well as a couple of states in the east like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Punjab, Haryana in the north," he said.

"So it is fairly widespread, not uniform across the country. But in about 10 to 12 states, mostly in southwestern, central parts of the country, which have a more critical position. The power shortage will be somewhere around 3 to 4 percent, which on an average would translate into a ballpark one-hour cut or load shedding," Majumdar explained.

He explained that the industrial segment could experience supply side challenges.

He added, "What is worrisome is that this time, we are also seeing some power cuts for the industrial consumer as well. The industrial consumers are the ones who provide, either the profit element to the DISCOMs which enable them to make supplies to the subsidised customers, such as domestic or agriculture and typically in the last couple of years, we have not really been seeing any power press to the industrial area. But in the current cycle, we are seeing some power cuts to the industrial as well."

"Industrial consumers are impacted across several states, southern and western parts of the country," he mentioned.

