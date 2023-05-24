Coal ministry yet to decide on FSA hike by Coal India, confident of starting export by FY26

Pralhad Joshi, the minister for coal and mines, explained that Coal India increasing the notified price is based on its pricing strategy and that the present rate of coal for the power sector is Rs 1,534 per tonne, which was fixed after keeping the interest of the general public in mind when global rates were high.

The coal ministry is yet to take a call on a fuel price agreement (FSA) hike by Coal India, and will wait for a proposal from and consultation with the firm's management before making a decision.

Pralhad Joshi, the minister for coal and mines, explained that Coal India increasing the notified price is based on its pricing strategy and that the present rate of coal for the power sector is Rs 1,534 per tonne, which was fixed after keeping the interest of the general public in mind when global rates were high.

Joshi said the rate of coal has remained constant for the last five years, while traditionally the price revision was done at the interval of around two years. He said the coal's previous notified price for the power sector was increased by 10.26 percent in January 2018.

Congratulating Coal India's management for reaching an agreement with trade unions for wage revision with non-executive workers, Joshi told CNBC-TV18 that he hoped for the same would be a motivation for all all coal sector workers. With over 34 MT coal stock available at thermal power plants which is sufficient for 13-14 days of power production, he added that 65 MT coal stock is available at pitheads and the ministry does not envisage a problem in coal supply this year to both the power as well as non-power sectors.

Joshi also said that the coal supply to the non-power sector has increased to over 18 MT compared to 13.39 MT in the same period last year. With the coal production target for FY24 is set at 1,012 MT (780 MT from Coal India, 70 MT from SCCL & 162 MT captive and commercial mines) and a projected supply of 821 MT as per power sector's demand, the government is confident of starting coal exports from FY26.