Coal Ministry to open technical bids' documents for 7th block auction on June 28

The Union Ministry of Coal on Monday (June 26) said the documents for the technical bids, both online and offline, for the seventh round of commercial coal block auctions will be opened on June 28 (Wednesday).

"As part of the auction process, Technical Bids comprising of online and offline bid documents will be opened on June 28, 2023, 10:00 am onwards at New Delhi, in the presence of the bidders," the ministry said.

The last date for submission of online technical bids for all the coal mines is 12 pm on June 27, 2023, and offline submission is 4 pm on June 27, 2023, it said.

On March 29, the government launched the seventh round of commercial coal auctions in a bid to increase the availability of dry fuel in the country.

A total of 103 coal mines were put on the block in the latest round of auctions. Of the total mines offered, the majority of blocks are partially explored.

The government amended the mineral laws to open up the coal sector to provide a level-playing field to the public and private sector players and to permit the auction of coal mines without any restriction on end use. Coal from these mines can be used towards own consumption, sale or any other purposes.