Coal Ministry to open technical bids' documents for 7th block auction on June 28

The last date for submission of online technical bids for all the coal mines is 12 pm on June 27, 2023, and offline submission is 4 pm on June 27, 2023
The Union Ministry of Coal on Monday (June 26) said the documents for the technical bids, both online and offline, for the seventh round of commercial coal block auctions will be opened on June 28 (Wednesday).
"As part of the auction process, Technical Bids comprising of online and offline bid documents will be opened on June 28, 2023, 10:00 am onwards at New Delhi, in the presence of the bidders," the ministry said.
The last date for submission of online technical bids for all the coal mines is 12 pm on June 27, 2023, and offline submission is 4 pm on June 27, 2023, it said.
On March 29, the government launched the seventh round of commercial coal auctions in a bid to increase the availability of dry fuel in the country.
A total of 103 coal mines were put on the block in the latest round of auctions. Of the total mines offered, the majority of blocks are partially explored.
The government amended the mineral laws to open up the coal sector to provide a level-playing field to the public and private sector players and to permit the auction of coal mines without any restriction on end use. Coal from these mines can be used towards own consumption, sale or any other purposes.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Drug Day | The fight against drugs — here's why it needs a multi-pronged effort
Jun 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Leaders Speak | AI governance framework — IBM India CTO's take on how necessary is this for your business
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Legal Digest: Larceny in train doesn’t amount to deficiency of service on the part of Railways
Jun 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Fewer women enter and more women leave academic fields: Study
Jun 25, 2023 IST2 Min Read