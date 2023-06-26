Coal Ministry to open technical bids' documents for 7th block auction on June 28

The last date for submission of online technical bids for all the coal mines is 12 pm on June 27, 2023, and offline submission is 4 pm on June 27, 2023

The Union Ministry of Coal on Monday (June 26) said the documents for the technical bids, both online and offline, for the seventh round of commercial coal block auctions will be opened on June 28 (Wednesday).

"As part of the auction process, Technical Bids comprising of online and offline bid documents will be opened on June 28, 2023, 10:00 am onwards at New Delhi, in the presence of the bidders," the ministry said.