Coal Ministry issues vesting orders for 22 coal mines, says it will generate over 2 lakh jobs

Coal Ministry issues vesting orders for 22 coal mines, says it will generate over 2 lakh jobs

Coal Ministry issues vesting orders for 22 coal mines, says it will generate over 2 lakh jobs
By Abhimanyu Sharma  Jun 8, 2023 5:24:09 PM IST (Updated)

The Ministry claimed that this move will generate over two lakh jobs and over Rs. 23,000 crore in annual revenue for states.

The Union Coal Ministry on Thursday issued vesting orders for 22 coal mines with combined reserves reaching 6379.78 million tonnes

The Ministry claimed that this move will generate over two lakh jobs and over Rs. 23,000 crore in annual revenue for states.
These mines comprise 16 fully explored and six partially explored mines. Out of which, 11 mines are covered under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, rest under Mines & Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act
X