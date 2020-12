State-run Coal India is aiming at substituting imported dry fuel of 80-85 million tonne with more domestic supplies in the current fiscal, an official said on Thursday. The miner has asked power plants in the coastal areas to submit proposals for a gradual increase of its supplies to these units to reduce foreign exchange outgo, the Coal India official said.

”We are expecting to substitute 80-85 million tonne of imported coal this year and have asked the coastal power plants to submit proposals to us and the Railways for domestic supplies,” Coal India director marketing S N Tiwari said at an event organised by mjunction. The country had imported 248 million tonne of coal in 2019-20, resulting in an outflow of around Rs 1 lakh crore of foreign exchange, the official said.