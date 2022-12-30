Government likely to announce incentives in Union Budget for coal gasification

Around Rs 6,000 to 7,000 crore capital support is likely to be announced for plant and machines. Apart from financial help for coal gasification, certain reliefs on other fronts are also likely to be provided by the government.

The government is expected to announce certain financial incentives in the upcoming Budget to make gas from coal or gasification, CNBC-Awaaz reported.

According to the report, around Rs 6,000 to 7,000 crore capital support is likely to be announced for plant and machines. Apart from financial help for coal gasification, some kind of reliefs on other fronts are also likely to be provided.

Many private companies such as Adani Enterprises, Deepak Fertiliser have showed interest in coal gasification projects.

The private sector players, which have shown interest, had recently met with the Ministry of Coal regarding demanding these incentives. It is learnt that the ministry has already prepared a draft note for the cabinet in this regard.

Leading public sector unit in this field --Coal India had some time ago tied up with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL and Indian Oil for setting up coal gasification plants in the country.

In October , the agreement between BHEL with Coal India and NLC India is being looked upon as as a big step towards achieving the national target of gasification of 100 million tonnes of coal.

BHEL and CIL are jointly setting up coal gasification-based plants under the agreement. Apart from this, NLCIL is establishing a lignite-based gasification pilot plant, it said.

"75 percent of Indian coal has high ash content and technologies developed abroad are not capable of handling such coal. BHEL's PFBG technology is most suited for this type of coal. The company has already successfully set up India's first high-ash Indian coal to Methanol (0.25 TPD) pilot plant," BHEL had said.