Government likely to announce incentives in Union Budget for coal gasification

Around Rs 6,000 to 7,000 crore capital support is likely to be announced for plant and machines. Apart from financial help for coal gasification, certain reliefs on other fronts are also likely to be provided by the government.
The government is expected to announce certain financial incentives in the upcoming Budget to make gas from coal or gasification, CNBC-Awaaz reported.
Recommended ArticlesView All
These five stocks doubled in 2022 and boosted these mutual fund houses holding them exclusively
IST5 Min(s) Read
MSMEs: Will 2023 be about survival or growth?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Quant MF’s Sandeep Tandon reveals his success mantra — talks about big sector themes for 2023
IST2 Min(s) Read
Do YouTubers need to pay income tax? What about minors?
IST3 Min(s) Read
According to the report, around Rs 6,000 to 7,000 crore capital support is likely to be announced for plant and machines. Apart from financial help for coal gasification, some kind of reliefs on other fronts are also likely to be provided.
Many private companies such as Adani Enterprises, Deepak Fertiliser have showed interest in coal gasification projects.
The private sector players, which have shown interest, had recently met with the Ministry of Coal regarding demanding these incentives. It is learnt that the ministry has already prepared a draft note for the cabinet in this regard.
Leading public sector unit in this field --Coal India had some time ago tied up with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL and Indian Oil for setting up coal gasification plants in the country.
In October, the agreement between BHEL with Coal India and NLC India is being looked upon as as a big step towards achieving the national target of gasification of 100 million tonnes of coal.
BHEL and CIL are jointly setting up coal gasification-based plants under the agreement. Apart from this, NLCIL is establishing a lignite-based gasification pilot plant, it said.
"75 percent of Indian coal has high ash content and technologies developed abroad are not capable of handling such coal. BHEL's PFBG technology is most suited for this type of coal. The company has already successfully set up India's first high-ash Indian coal to Methanol (0.25 TPD) pilot plant," BHEL had said.
Meanwhile, earlier this week Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal exuded confidence that the PSU will achieve the production target of 700 million tonne for the current financial year.
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!