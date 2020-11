On the second day of coal auction, 4 coal mines (3 in Madhya Pradesh and 1 in Jharkhand) with a total geological reserve of 1,085 million tonnes (MT) were put up for commercial mining auction.

The bidding for the 2 big mines closed within 2 hours where Adani group’s Stratatech Minerals bid highest for Dhirauli mines at 12.5 percent for revenue sharing and Aditya Birla group’s EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources bid highest for the Bandha mine at 21 percent.

Aggressive bidding was seen for the relatively smaller mines where new and smaller players were in the fray. The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation bid highest for Brahmadiha coking coal mine at 41.75 percent revenue sharing, which is the highest so far in the auctions.

Sarda Energy and minerals closed bid for Sahapur West coal mine at 26 percent of revenue sharing, this bid is double the floor price of 12.5 percent. The expected annual revenue generation from these 4 mines at peak rated capacity is expected close to Rs 1,400 crore.

Aditya Birla group has so far bid highest for 2 coal mines, Vedanta and Adani group companies have bid highest for one coal mine each. The first round of coal auction of 5 mines is expected to garner about Rs 1,500 crore annually to the states where the mines are situated.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in May announced the auction of 50 coal mines under commercial coal bidding to make India an 'Aatma Nirbhar' economy. The move was brought in to curb coal import and enhance the production of coal and bring in investments and generate employment.

The rules of commercial mining now allow private sector investment with relaxation on entry barriers, net worth, and technical parameters, under a revenue-sharing model. Under the revenue-sharing model, miners will have to share a percentage of revenue with states as against the earlier regime of rupees per tonne basis auction which was conducted irrespective of the market price of coal.