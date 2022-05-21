The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) was increased for the second time in six days by Rs 2 on Saturday, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) said in a notification on its website. The firm retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.

This is the 12th CNG price hike in a little over two months. The fuel’s price has been raised by Rs 17.6 per kg during this period. This includes a Rs 7.50 per kg hike in April alone.

With the latest increase, CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 73.61 per kg, up from Rs 71.61 per kg.

Check new CNG rates in your city here

Cities CNG price (in Rs/kg) Delhi 75.61 Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad 78.17 Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli 82.84 Gurugram 83.94 Rewari 86.07 Karnal, Kaithal 84.27 Kanpur, Hamirpur, Fatehpur 87.4 Ajmer, Pali, Rajsamand 85.88

According to data cited by the news agency PTI, CNG prices have increased by Rs 30.21 per kg or 60 percent in the one-year period. However, rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas (PNG), remain unchanged at Rs 45.86 per scm.

CNG prices are being periodically hiked since October 2021, alongside a rise in domestic as well as international gas prices as economies across the globe world started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced slowdown.

Prices rose by Rs 8.74 per kg in the last three months of 2021, and from January there was a steady increase of about 50 paise a kg almost every week, PTI reported.

The cost of the fuel varies from city to city depending on local taxes such as VAT.

CNG rates have gone up after the government more than doubled the price of natural gas to $6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) too increased prices recently and is selling CNG at Rs 76 per kg in Mumbai.

Rajesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer at Mahanagar Gas Limited told CNBC-TV18, “We have taken some part of hit looking at the customer affordability, keeping in mind the kind of volume growth and vehicles which are coming on to CNG. Currently, we are at around Rs 76 per kg with respect to CNG and we have passed through a similar increase in case of domestic as well.”

The company last hiked its prices in April and passed on some of it to the consumers.