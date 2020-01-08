CNBC TV18’s ‘Leadership Collective’ seeks actionable solutions to bridge equity gaps and reach 5-trillion-dollars

At CNBC TV18’s first ‘Leadership Collective’, a select circle of distinguished stalwarts came together to brainstorm on ideas, opportunities and challenges around India achieving its target of becoming a 5-trillion-dollar economy.

The evening commenced with a thought-provoking keynote address, by India’s leading woman entrepreneur, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Chairman & MD, Biocon, who emphasised the need for bridging various divides, such as the skill deficit, digital divide, economic divide and most importantly, the gender divide.

Her address perfectly paved the way for a panel discussion on “Mind the Gap: Going for equitable Growth”. The panel comprised a blend of thought leaders from various backgrounds, including Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha, Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, MD & CEO, Biocon, Shanti Raghavan, Founder & CEO, Enable India, Poonam Bir, Founder of Daily Dump and Arundhati Gupta, Founder, Mentor Together. This eclectic gathering offered scope for an insightful range of diverse perceptions. The baseline, however, was that in order to achieve the target of becoming a 5-trillion-dollar economy, India would have to work towards eliminating various gaps in equity and equality that are costing the country its growth potential.

Being a well-known patron of equal rights for women, Kiran Majumdar Shaw took the lead by addressing the gender issue and how it could be minimized in spirit and not just in letter. Showcasing statistics on the benefits of having women in leadership positions in rural governance or in the corporate world she concluded, “Ultimately it is all about recognizing the benefits of gender equity and equality that will eventually bring about change.”

Raising the issue of availability of capital, which was manifesting as an economic gap for the financially unincluded, Zarin Daruwala explained how technology was going a long way towards facilitating the disbursement of credit, more economically and effectively. She asserted that technology was driving financial inclusion in a big way.

Putting a different spin on financial inclusion, Nithin Kamath expressed the need for a professional advisory ecosystem in India, which could support those who lacked financial literacy, without any conflicts and vested interests. “Advisors must also aim to educate clients and turn investors more professional,” he suggested.

The panelists also discussed the skill gap that was holding India back and the imperatives that must be brought into focus today to mitigate it. Shanti Raghavan, whose organisation Enable India focuses on impacting livelihoods across 14 disabilities, explained how her organization was addressing the skill gap by training people with disabilities and placing them in companies which are benefitting from the innovation that differently abled people bring with them. This, in turn, added to the bottom-line of those companies. “ILO has also stated that disability exclusion is causing a 4-7% GDP loss. So, we need to address it if we wish to become a 5-trillion-dollar economy,” she advised.

Lending a more holistic perspective to the issue of skilling, Arundhati Gupta explained that the need of the hour was to understand the background and circumstances of unemployed youth, in terms of the entire continuum of challenges that they have faced. She explained how her organization offers mentorship and seeks to intervene by changing aspirations, perceptions and motivation of youth at the right junctures in their lives.

Shifting from equitable growth to sustainable growth and the challenges faced in that regard, Poonam Bir pointed out another deficit – a gap in the system’s approach. She described this as the lack of understanding our core relationship with life and fundamentally what it means to be human on a finite planet with finite resources but abundance, which we’ve forgotten how to tap into.

Her solution to bridge this gap involved more collaboration between policy makers and those best suited to implement change, at the grass root level. More importantly, she pointed out the need for a set of best cases, supported by the ability or capacity to make a decision.