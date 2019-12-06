Business
CNBC-TV18 marks 20 years as India’s top business news channel
Updated : December 06, 2019 04:40 PM IST
In the past two decades, the brand has been at the forefront consistently by delivering incisive and accurate information of the business and financial sector.
In a short span of just one-and-a half years, our digital arm has also made a mark, becoming the go-to news source for movers and shakers in the Indian corporate world.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more