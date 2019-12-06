CNBC-TV18 marks 20 years as India’s top business news channel

Recognised as the undisputed business news leader in the country, CNBC-TV18 has marked a milestone by completing 20 years.

In the past two decades, the brand has been at the forefront consistently by delivering incisive and accurate information of the business and financial sector. Since its inception, it has led the transformation of the business-news media landscape through an amalgamation of the highest standards of journalism, cutting-edge technology and design.

Since the inception of CNBC-TV18, India and the global economy have gone through significant transformations. Over the past two decades, we have witnessed the opening up of the Indian economy and the rise of the private sector and the capital markets. We have seen technology disrupt legacy businesses and create new markets. We have chronicled the benefits of globalisation and the rising threat of protectionism. Through the span of time, we have remained constant in our dedication towards providing comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the financial sector, politics and policy. We have made it our business to provide credible, accurate and actionable insights.

In a short span of just one-and-a-half years, our digital arm has also made a mark, becoming the go-to news source for movers and shakers in the Indian corporate world.