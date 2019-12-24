#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

CNBC-TV18 holds ‘Leadership Collective’ in Bengaluru in run-up to the 15th India Business Leader Awards

Updated : December 24, 2019 04:04 PM IST

Corporate India has simply failed to bring more women into leadership positions, says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.
More than half of the work done by women is unpaid for and almost all of it is informal and unprotected.
CNBC-TV18 holds ‘Leadership Collective’ in Bengaluru in run-up to the 15th India Business Leader Awards
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

NIIT Technologies announces buyback of 19.56 lakh shares at Rs 1,725 apiece

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV