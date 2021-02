The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das believes that the bank and the government have managed the situation reasonably well during the entire COVID-19 period. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Das said that the RBI has several instruments on the table to manage liquidity and will not prematurely pull out liquidity to stifle growth.

He said that the Central Bank has many known and unknown tools to deal with liquidity situations and that the market should take the signal from the RBI and must trust it.

"Our forward guidance has been much more explicit than ever before. There are some subtle messages on liquidity that markets should read. The signal was sufficiently clear in the February policy," stated the Governor.