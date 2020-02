At a time when the political news was at a fever pitch, CNBC TV18 stole the show on Budget day and the entire week by trouncing all general news channels combined.

CNBC-TV18 over the years has consistently earned the reputation of being the go-to destination for the fastest, most accurate and comprehensive coverage of Union Budget.

Having dominated the business news genre for two decades, the channel beat all English news channels this Budget day by garnering maximum viewership of 468 (Imp’000)*. The day where the eyes and ears of the Indian citizen are hooked onto their screens, CNBC-TV18 left no stone unturned in delivering top-quality content via its extensive, exclusive and unmatched coverage.

Speaking on the ratings, Basant Dhawan CEO – English & Business News Cluster, Network18, said “Union Budget is the most important event for our channel and also our viewers. We strive to deliver unmatched coverage, analysis, and opinions to our viewers and have maintained this tradition for two decades now. What we have achieved this Budget, with regards to viewership figures is remarkable and one to be proud of especially at a time when the political scenario of the country has given a fillip to general news viewership. Not only are we a leader in just business news space, but our viewership on budget day is higher than the combined viewership of all English General News channels like Times Now and Republic**."

It was the first full year when the Union Budget was presented by the country’s very first female finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. With the day being of immense importance to the country’s economic future, CNBC-TV18 provided content and information via an integrated newsroom comprising CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz, CNBC Bajar and www.cnbctv18.com with utmost authenticity and perspectives from market experts, ensuring that the investor is kept abreast of the day’s events.

The Finance Minister gave the first interview on Budget to CNBC-TV18 which saw a remarkable share of 100%***