CLSA expects sluggish GDP growth in April-June quarter

Updated : August 28, 2019 09:53 AM IST

The Q1FY20 data will likely confirm expectations of sluggish growth after low 5.8 percent growth in Q4FY19, says CLSA.
The brokerage also said that the growth will be coming off the high Q1FY19 base. It prefers to focus on the GVA estimate which has been 0.2-0.3 percentage points (ppt) lower than the GDP in the last three years.
The research house expects Q1FY10 GVA estimate to be not much above the 5.7 percent in Q4FY19.
