Economy
CLSA expects sluggish GDP growth in April-June quarter
Updated : August 28, 2019 09:53 AM IST
The Q1FY20 data will likely confirm expectations of sluggish growth after low 5.8 percent growth in Q4FY19, says CLSA.
The brokerage also said that the growth will be coming off the high Q1FY19 base. It prefers to focus on the GVA estimate which has been 0.2-0.3 percentage points (ppt) lower than the GDP in the last three years.
The research house expects Q1FY10 GVA estimate to be not much above the 5.7 percent in Q4FY19.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more