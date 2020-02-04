Associate Partners
Clock is ticking for companies that depend on China imports

Updated : February 04, 2020 11:46 AM IST

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak hit hardest, is a centre of automotive production.
If much of industrial China remains on lockdown for the next few weeks western retailers, auto companies and manufacturers that depend on Chinese imports will start to run out of the goods they depend on.
