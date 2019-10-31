#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Climate change threatens Wayanad’s agrarian and tourism prospects

Updated : October 31, 2019 08:32 PM IST

A hill district on the Western Ghats which is known for tourism and large scale cash crop production, Wayanad in Kerala, is one of the major places of south India where the impacts of climate change and global warming are acutely felt.
The floods and landslides which occurred in the last two years have ruined a major portion of Wayanad where a complete recovery and rehabilitation continue to remain a mirage.
Unscientific mono-cropping, mindless tourism and greedy real estate business had already ruined Wayanad and now climate change is completing the cycle of destruction.
