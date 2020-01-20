Economy
Climate activists dressed as koalas set off on mountain hike to Davos
Hundreds of protesters gathered in the centre of Landquart, ready to brave the cold on a 40km (25-mile) march across the mountains to snowy Davos.
Some were disguised as flowers or koala bears—a reference to the bushfires currently ravaging their habitat in Australia.
The organisers said they were determined to go on to Davos, but would take smaller hiking paths they didn't need permission to use.
