Climate activists dressed as koalas set off on mountain hike to Davos

Updated : January 20, 2020 08:32 AM IST

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the centre of Landquart, ready to brave the cold on a 40km (25-mile) march across the mountains to snowy Davos.

Some were disguised as flowers or koala bears—a reference to the bushfires currently ravaging their habitat in Australia.