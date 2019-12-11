Economy
Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year
Updated : December 11, 2019 07:30 PM IST
Thunberg, 16, was lauded by Time for starting an environmental campaign in August 2018 which became a global movement.
Thunberg continues to beat the drum, saying in Madrid last week that the voices of climate strikers are being heard but politicians are still not taking action.
