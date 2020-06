In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18 on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) will not take away the citizenship of Muslims, adding that the Congress party has attempted to instigate people and the BJP is now working on clearing confusion over the issue.

“There has been a deliberate attempt to create confusion among the people regarding the CAA. They’ve been misled to believe that their citizenship will go away with the implementation of CAA,” he said.

Shah said Congress leaders like Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad said the CAA cannot take away citizenship, “then why did their party president go to Ram Lila Maidan to instigate people to come on the road to protest it?”

Shah said the right message has been sent to people. “These kind of things don’t run long. We have communicated the idea of CAA through media and discussion in the House and it has percolated down to the people,” he said.