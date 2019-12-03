#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Citizens' Monetary Policy Committee expects 25-50 bps rate cut by RBI on Dec 5; stance to remain accommodative

Updated : December 03, 2019 05:12 PM IST

Looking at growth downgrades not just for FY20 but also FY21, said Sonal Varma of Nomura
The trend that we are seeing in the core inflation is something that needs to be taken very seriously, said Pronab Sen, former chief statistician.
