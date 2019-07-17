#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Citizen scientists to scout for wildflowers across four countries

Updated : July 17, 2019 03:51 PM IST

A citizen science project aims at improving knowledge of wild flowering plant species distribution in Indonesia, India, Ethiopia and Turkey.
These countries are rich in plant diversity but have insufficient plant observation data to identify areas species richness and ensure that threatened plants are sufficiently protected.
The crowdsourcing campaign also factors in the four countries’ unmet potential of citizen scientists to provide new data on plant species distribution.
