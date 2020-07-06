Economy Citi lowers India's FY21 GDP forecast to -6%; here are the top reasons for the revision Updated : July 06, 2020 12:44 PM IST The revision comes on the back of Citi's Q1FY21 growth being revised lower to -21 percent from -16 percent before. For Q2FY21, it expects the growth to be around -3.9 percent. The broad-based return of economic activity to pre-COVID levels is likely to happen in 3QFY21, it said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply