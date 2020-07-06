Citi lowers India's FY21 GDP forecast to -6%; here are the top reasons for the revision

Brokerage firm Citi, in a recent report, has further lowered India's FY21 GDP forecast to -6 percent year-on-year (YoY) as compared to its earlier estimate of -3.5 percent. The revision comes on the back of Citi's Q1FY21 growth being revised lower to -21 percent from -16 percent before.

The brokerage noted that the supply side shock has persisted longer than our expectation, as the virus curve has not flattened yet and the lockdown in April will have a strong impact on the Q1 GPP. Despite the government’s efforts to open up the economy again, consumer and business sentiment is likely to remain depressed even in some part of Q2FY21, it added.

For Q2FY21, it expects the growth to be around -3.9 percent and then improving to 0.4 percent in both the third and fourth quarters of FY21.

As per Citi, the key upside risks going forward include rural and semi-urban demand growth continues to surprise on the upside, the second round of fiscal stimulus is materially large and, the larger statistical difference between the volume and value-added.

Meanwhile, the key downside risks include underestimation of permanent damage, delay in flattening the virus curve, bank asset quality issues after forbearance.

The brokerage also lists various specific reasons for the revision:

Spead of the Virus: As per the brokerage, the doubling rate of confirmed cases has hovered between 18-21 days over the last three weeks. The delay in flattening the curve has been one of the primary reasons for our forecast revision, it added.

Virus concentration risk: The brokerage's analysis of district-wise virus spread data indicates that 6 percent of the districts cumulatively contribute to 70 percent of the total cases. This lopsided concentration of cases implies that even though a large area of the country might be less affected by the virus, the economically important areas might still be suffering. It is a key reason why Citi is concerned about urban demand growth in the near term, it said.

Macro Indicators: Macro indicators suggest sequential improvement inactivity but the pace of improvement differs among the different economic drivers, noted the brokerage. It expects a faster rural demand recovery compared to urban but added that for investment growth to stabilize, consumer demand and capacity utilization would have to normalize first.