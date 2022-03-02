Citi cuts India GDP growth forecast for FY22 to 8.4%

Citi on Wednesday lowered India gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the current financial year to 8.4 percent from 9 percent. The brokerage also lowered its GDP growth projection for the country for the financial year beginning April 2022 to 8 percent from 8.3 percent.

The lowering of GDP projections for the country by Citi comes days after official data showed the economy expanded 5.4 percent in the October-December period, missing economists' forecasts.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has forecast 8.9 percent growth in GDP for the economy in FY22 as against 9.2 percent previously.

Citi sees India's GDP growth at 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, as against the NSO's estimate of 4.8 percent.