Citi expects 6% inflation to be breached as food prices soar

Citibank sees a very good chance of an 8-10 percent hike in MSP or minimum support price which in turn can take inflation above the 6 percent mark on an average for this year.

The current year's inflation could be above 6 percent, according to a Citibank report. The agricultural cost of production including fertilisers etc. has gone up by 22 percent over the last six months. If one includes labour costs, which haven't gone up much, the total cost of production has gone up by up to 10 percent.

Agriculture economists believe that MSP or the minimum support price for agriculture produces will have to be hiked by at least 8 to 10 percent. The Citibank report says that once the MSP is hiked, it, in turn, can take inflation above the 6 percent on average for this year.

It is noteworthy that most analysts have already increased their inflation forecast from earlier under 5 percent to about 5.7 percent.

MSP prices go into the calculation of the consumer price index (CPI) and therefore, according to Citi, the CPI would go up by about 25 to 30 basis points for this year.

Since Citi was already projecting a 5.7 average inflation for the current year, the addition of 30 basis translates to a six or even six percent-plus average for the full year.

