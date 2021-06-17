CII pitches for Rs 3 lakh crore government stimulus to counter current 'demand shock'

The government should provide a fiscal boost of Rs 3 lakh crore to counter the "demand shock" the economy is facing, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry.

In his first press conference after taking over from Mr Uday Kotak as President of the apex industry body, T V Narendran, told the media that the CII has called for a fiscal stimulus amounting to around 1.3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to revive demand after a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The government has room to provide this additional stimulus, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to "expand its balance sheet" in order to accommodate this increased stimulus to maintain lending costs, Narendran said.

In addition to the fiscal boost, other measures including cash transfers to vulnerable households through Jan Dhan accounts, increasing MNREGA allocation from the government's budgeted amount, as well as short-term and focussed tax deductions, along with time-bound tax relief or stamp duty concession for homebuyers could incentivise consumer spending, according to Narendran. He also advocated for extending the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana till March next year.

Addressing the high inflation trend in the country, significantly above the RBI mandate, Narendran also suggested this was an appropriate time for Aircraft Turbine Fuel (ATF) to be considered under the GST regime. He said that the government may relook taxes on fuel as it has benefited from low global crude oil prices for the last few years.

Considering that the RBI's view of the current inflationary trend is supply-chain led, Narendran said he expects the pressure to ease once supply chains start to stabilise.

The CII's projections for GDP for the financial year 2021-22 at 9.5% fall in the optimistic or the best-case scenario that it has outlined. This would take GDP for FY22 slightly above FY20.

However, the CII has also flagged that while growth can pick up by 8 percent-9 percent in the medium term if positive actions are taken now, it could also fall to 5 percent-6 percent, pushing India's goal of being a $5 trillion economy back by 3-4 years.

Narendran emphasized that an accelerated vaccination drive will be key to economic recovery in India, and to ensure demand returns in time for the festive reason, averting the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19.