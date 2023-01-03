Chinese printed circuit boards face anti-dumping probe

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is initiating an anti-dumping investigation on imports of PCBs from China and Hong Kong as they are allegedly damaging the domestic industry.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) issued a notification on Friday (December 30) about the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on imports of printed circuit boards (PCBs) originating in or imported from China PR and Hong Kong. The probe has been initiated on a request from the Indian Printed Circuit Association, according to the notification. The association has alleged that the PCBs being imported from these countries are causing serious damage to the domestic industry. It has also requested the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the import of the subject goods originating in or exported from the subject countries.

A printed circuit board or a PCB is a bare board which is supplied with layout data or artwork and used to mount components. “The PCBs are mainly used to provide electrical connection and mechanical support to the electrical components of a circuit. A PCB is assembled with electronic components like transistors, resistors, capacitors etc. In the assembly process which happens at the customer's end, a PCB is populated (or ‘stuffed’) with electronic components to form a functional printed circuit assembly (PCA) which is also called a printed circuit board assembly (PCBA),” the notification read.

Populated/stuffed printed circuit boards are used in all kinds of electronic circuits, from simple transistor amplifiers to the biggest super computers. PCBAs are used in cars, telephones, ovens, toys, televisions, computers, lighting, solutions etc.

According to the notification, the association had filed the application with three member companies as applicants providing the complete information in the formats prescribed by the Authority with support from nine other member companies manufacturing PCBs in India.

