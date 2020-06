Chinese-origin imports continue to remain stranded at various ports across India as senior custom officials confirmed that a sudden red alert from the revenue intelligence agencies against Chinese imports after 100 percent inspection is being conducted on inbound packages.

Partial clearance of consignments stopped in Chennai and Delhi late on June 26 after the 100 percent inspection diktat came in.

Auto, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics and mobile equipment industries are the worst-hit due to the import embargo which came in the wake of escalated tensions between India and China at the Ladakh border and led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers mid-June.

The delay in clearance of Chinese consignments has now started taking toll on imports from other countries, with delays being faced at various ports across the country in clearance of consignments from countries other than China.

“There is a risk alert being flagged by the revenue department post which consignments need to be checked thoroughly, which takes time,” a senior custom field officer told CNBC-TV18.

Customs brokers associations across India wrote to their clients on delays, conveying that financial losses due delay in clearance will be borne by the importers.