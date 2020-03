Being the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese economy saw huge shutdowns impacting the economy and routine life. The country was practically under lockdown and imports, exports and industrial activity was stalled.

A recent Bernstein report suggests that the economy could be back on the path of recovery.

Bernstein tracked a series of daily and weekly data to track the pick-up of activity in China's economy following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The latest data includes medical, energy, road, subway and air traffic, air pollution, e-commerce, Internet, gaming, car sales up to March 15.

Alongside, they noted that the number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to decrease sharply with an 84% reduction in new cases and 35% reduction in new deaths week-on-week (w-o-w). The number of new cases fell to around 113 last week, which was ~0.4% of the peak levels reached 4 weeks ago. The number of new deaths was 94, only one-tenth of peak levels.

Indicators of growth recovery?

Subway traffic is on the rise in China, increasing 27% w-o-w, supporting the view that people are again on the move.

Coal imports to power plants increased by 7% w-o-w although they remain 21% below where they were year-on-year.

Refinery runs were up 6% w-o-w but remain -37% down y-o-y. Despite this oil imports rose +11% y-o-y.

Air pollution (PM2.5) was down by 23% w-o-w and was flattish y-o-y, which was a noticeable improvement relative to the past few weeks.

However, Macau gaming continues to show a lack of recovery as visa issuances have not yet resumed.

Online appliances sales saw a continued recovery on a w-o-w basis: AC sales + 10%, refrigerators sales + 20% and washing machines sales +29% (week ending 8th March).

Data suggests that electricity demand, refining runs, subway traffic are up sequentially, but activity remain significantly (>30%) below levels last year. E-commerce is also starting to recover but there are still issues with order fulfillment which has slowed growth since the start of the year.

While there is no question that China is ‘getting back to work’ the big questions are (1) will we see a second phase of the virus as the population starts to move and (2) how will an economic slowdown outside of China impact recovery in the economy.