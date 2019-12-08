Economy

China's trade with US sinks in November amid tariff war

Updated : December 08, 2019 06:25 PM IST

China's trade with the United States sank again in November as negotiators worked on the first stage of a possible deal to end a tariff war.

Customs data on Sunday showed exports to the United States fell 23 percent from a year earlier while imports of American goods were off 2.8 percent.