Economy
China's trade with US sinks in November amid tariff war
Updated : December 08, 2019 06:25 PM IST
China's trade with the United States sank again in November as negotiators worked on the first stage of a possible deal to end a tariff war.
Customs data on Sunday showed exports to the United States fell 23 percent from a year earlier while imports of American goods were off 2.8 percent.
Total Chinese exports were off 2.5 percent from a year earlier despite weakening global demand while imports were up 0.2 per cent.
