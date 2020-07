China's economy grew 3.2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, recovering from a record contraction as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the coronavirus crisis.

The growth was faster than the 2.5 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, and followed a steep 6.8 percent slump in the first quarter, the first such contraction since at least 1992 when quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) records began.