Economy China's January-February exports and imports tumble amid coronavirus outbreak Updated : March 07, 2020 05:12 PM IST Exports tumbled 17.2 percent from a year earlier to $292.4 billion, a sharp reverse from December’s 7.8 percent rise, customs data showed Saturday. Imports declined 4 percent to $299.5 billion, down from the previous month’s 16.3 percent gain. Exports to the United States plunged 27.7 percent in January and February to $43 billion, worsening from December’s 12.5 percent decline.