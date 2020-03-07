  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Yes Bank saga: What next?
IMF chief says coronavirus erases hopes for stronger growth in 2020
Rupee tumbles 59 paise against dollar, opens at lowest level since Oct 2018
Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee
Home Economy
Economy

China's January-February exports and imports tumble amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated : March 07, 2020 05:12 PM IST

Exports tumbled 17.2 percent from a year earlier to $292.4 billion, a sharp reverse from December’s 7.8 percent rise, customs data showed Saturday.
Imports declined 4 percent to $299.5 billion, down from the previous month’s 16.3 percent gain.
Exports to the United States plunged 27.7 percent in January and February to $43 billion, worsening from December’s 12.5 percent decline.
China's January-February exports and imports tumble amid coronavirus outbreak

You May Also Like

Global coronavirus infections crosses 1 lakh as Chinese exports tumble

Global coronavirus infections crosses 1 lakh as Chinese exports tumble

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee

10 cities where luxury home prices have risen the most; 1 Indian city is ranked 16th

10 cities where luxury home prices have risen the most; 1 Indian city is ranked 16th

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement