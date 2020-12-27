Economy China's industrial profits grow robustly, seventh straight rise Updated : December 27, 2020 02:34 PM IST Earnings at China's state-owned industrial firms were down 4.9 percent for January-November, narrowing from the 7.5 percent decline in the first 10 months. Private sector profits grew 1.8 percent in the January-November period, up from 1.1 percent in January-October. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply