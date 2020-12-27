  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

China's industrial profits grow robustly, seventh straight rise

Updated : December 27, 2020 02:34 PM IST

Earnings at China's state-owned industrial firms were down 4.9 percent for January-November, narrowing from the 7.5 percent decline in the first 10 months.
Private sector profits grew 1.8 percent in the January-November period, up from 1.1 percent in January-October.
China's industrial profits grow robustly, seventh straight rise

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally near 1.02 cr; Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become 1st to get DCGI nod for emergency use

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally near 1.02 cr; Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become 1st to get DCGI nod for emergency use

EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on January 1

EU, UK unveil vast trade pact set to enter force on January 1

Govt’s fiscal stimulus steps will boost growth by nearly 1.6% this year and next: RBI

Govt’s fiscal stimulus steps will boost growth by nearly 1.6% this year and next: RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement