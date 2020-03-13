  • SENSEX
China's FDI plunges 8.6% in January-February as coronavirus takes toll

Updated : March 13, 2020 07:40 PM IST

A breakdown of the data showed FDI inflows climbed 4 percent year on year in January but plunged 25.6 percent in February, Zong told a press conference.
Instead of being chilled by the epidemic shock, some multinationals have decided to pick up speed in expanding their presence in China, Zong said.
As the latest evidence, Starbucks announced a plan to build a coffee innovation park in east China's Jiangsu Province with an initial investment of $130 million.
