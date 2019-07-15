China's economy growth cools further amid US tariff war; GDP at 6.2%
Updated : July 15, 2019 10:01 AM IST
The world's second-largest economy grew 6.2 percent over a year ago, down from the previous quarter's 6.4 percent, government data showed Monday.
Forecasters had expected China's economy to rebound in late 2018 but pushed back that target after President Donald Trump hiked US tariffs on Chinese imports to pressure Beijing over its efforts to develop advanced technologies.
Chinese leaders have stepped up spending and bank lending to keep growth within this year's official target range of 6 percent to 6.5 percent and avert politically dangerous job losses.
